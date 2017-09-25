Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Has the federal government actually cut taxes for Canada's middle class? New study coming Tuesday, Sept. 26

SOURCE: The Fraser Institute
September 25, 2017 06:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on Canada's middle class.
The federal government repeatedly claims to have lightened the tax burden on middle-income families in Canada.
Measuring the Impact of Federal Personal Income Tax Changes on Middle Income Canadian Families spotlights the effect of recent federal tax changes on Canada's middle class.
A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Sept. 26.
