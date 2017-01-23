Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How could stronger patent protections for pharmaceuticals boost the Canadian economy? New study coming Tuesday, Jan. 24

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining intellectual property rights and pharmaceuticals in Canada.

Intellectual Property Rights Protection and the Biopharmaceutical Industry: How Canada Measures Up spotlights pharmaceutical investments and patent protections in Canada and how they compare to other countries around the world.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Jan. 24 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

