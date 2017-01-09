Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How does Australia make independent schools affordable for lower-income families? New study coming Tuesday, Jan. 10

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining independent school funding in Australia.

The study, Regulation and Funding of Independent Schools: Lessons from Australia, spotlights how that country's unique government funding model for independent and religious schools makes them more affordable for lower-income families, and how it can serve as a model for Canada.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Jan. 10 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

