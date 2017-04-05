News Room

SOURCE: The Fraser Institute

The Fraser Institute

April 05, 2017 05:00 ET

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How has Canada's personal income tax changed over the past century? New book coming Thursday, Apr. 6

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - On Thursday, Apr. 6, the Fraser Institute will release a new collection of essays examining taxes.

The History and Development of Canada's Personal Income Tax: Zero to 50 in 100 Years spotlights changes to the personal income tax over the last century, how the tax increased, targeted more and more tax filers, and made Canada less competitive.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Apr. 6 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being.

