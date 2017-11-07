News Room

SOURCE: The Fraser Institute

November 07, 2017 05:00 ET

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How has the federal government's tax changes affected lower-income Canadian families? New study coming Wednesday, Nov. 8

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on taxes and Canadian families.

Effect of Federal Income Tax Changes on Canadian Families Who Are in the Bottom 20 Percent of Earners spotlights how lower-income Canadian families with children have been affected by recent federal tax changes.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Nov. 8.

