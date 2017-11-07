Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How has the federal government's tax changes affected lower-income Canadian families? New study coming Wednesday, Nov. 8

SOURCE: The Fraser Institute
November 07, 2017 05:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - On Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on taxes and Canadian families.
Effect of Federal Income Tax Changes on Canadian Families Who Are in the Bottom 20 Percent of Earners spotlights how lower-income Canadian families with children have been affected by recent federal tax changes.
A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Nov. 8.
Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook
The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org
MEDIA CONTACTS: Charles LammamDirector of Fiscal StudiesFraser InstituteTo arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:Bryn WeeseMedia Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute(604) 688-0221 ext. 589bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org
MEDIA CONTACTS: Charles LammamDirector of Fiscal StudiesFraser InstituteTo arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:Bryn WeeseMedia Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute(604) 688-0221 ext. 589bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org
See all RSS Newsfeeds