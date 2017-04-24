Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How has use of alternative medicines in Canada changed over time? New survey coming Tuesday, Apr. 25

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - On Tuesday, Apr. 25, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining complementary and alternative health care.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine: Use and Public Attitudes 1997, 2006 and 2016 spotlights how Canadians use therapies such as massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic care as part of their overall health care, and how Canadians' views of those services have changed over time.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Apr. 25 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

