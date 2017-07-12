News Room

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How much has Alberta contributed to Canada's economy? New study coming Thursday, July 13

CALGARY, AB --(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - On Thursday, July 13, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining Alberta and the Canadian economy.

A Friend in Need: Recognizing Alberta's Outsized Contribution to Confederation spotlights how the province benefited all of Canada during the recent oil boom.

Incidentally, Canada's premiers are meeting in Edmonton next week for the biannual Council of the Federation meeting.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, July 13 at 4:00 a.m. (Mountain).

