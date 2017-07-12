Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How much has Alberta contributed to Canada's economy? New study coming Thursday, July 13

CALGARY, AB --(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - On Thursday, July 13, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining Alberta and the Canadian economy.

A Friend in Need: Recognizing Alberta's Outsized Contribution to Confederation spotlights how the province benefited all of Canada during the recent oil boom.

Incidentally, Canada's premiers are meeting in Edmonton next week for the biannual Council of the Federation meeting.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, July 13 at 4:00 a.m. (Mountain).

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org