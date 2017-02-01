Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How much more do government workers in Ontario make than their private-sector counterparts? New study coming Thursday, Feb. 2

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fraser Institute will release a new study comparing the wage gap between public- and private-sector workers in Ontario.

Comparing Government and Private-Sector Compensation in Ontario spotlights differences in wages for comparable work, and also looks at non-wage benefits such as retirement age, pensions, personal leave, and job security.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

