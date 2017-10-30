Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How will Canada's aging population affect government budgets? New study coming Tuesday, Oct. 31

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on government spending aimed at older Canadians.

Canada's Aging Population and Implications for Government Borrowing spotlights how government programs (health care, Old Age Security, etc.) will change to serve a growing number of seniors, and how that will affect provincial and federal budgets in coming years.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

