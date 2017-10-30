News Room

SOURCE: The Fraser Institute

The Fraser Institute

October 30, 2017 07:00 ET

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How will Canada's aging population affect government budgets? New study coming Tuesday, Oct. 31

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on government spending aimed at older Canadians.

Canada's Aging Population and Implications for Government Borrowing spotlights how government programs (health care, Old Age Security, etc.) will change to serve a growing number of seniors, and how that will affect provincial and federal budgets in coming years.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

Contact Information

  • CONTACT INFORMATION
    Jason Clemens
    Executive Vice-President
    Fraser Institute

    To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
    Bryn Weese
    Media Relations Specialist
    Fraser Institute
    (604) 688-0221 ext. 589
    bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

