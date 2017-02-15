Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Is British Columbia's carbon tax actually revenue neutral? New study coming Thursday, Feb. 16

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining carbon pricing.

Examining the Revenue Neutrality of British Columbia's Carbon Tax examines whether or not carbon tax revenues are properly offset by tax reductions in other areas, and how much the B.C. government collects in higher taxes.

Revenue neutrality was a promise of the B.C. government when the new tax was introduced in 2008.

The federal government is requiring the provinces to adopt a carbon pricing system by 2018, and many policymakers are eyeing B.C.'s carbon tax as a model to follow, in part because of its alleged revenue neutrality.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

