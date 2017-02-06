Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on Canada's fiscal history since Confederation coming Tuesday, Feb. 7

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining government finances in Canada.

A Federal Fiscal History: Canada, 1867-2017 spotlights government spending and revenues over the past 150 years, and compares the current government to previous periods in Canadian history.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org