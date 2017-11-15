Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on the cost and effectiveness of provincial climate action plans coming Thursday, Nov. 16

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - On Thursday, Nov. 16, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on provincial and federal climate policies.

Canada's Climate Action Plans: Are They Cost-Effective? spotlights the costs of several provincial climate action plans and the projected benefits, based on other jurisdictions that have pursued similar policies.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

