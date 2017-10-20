Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New study on Prime Minister Trudeau's federal debt accumulation coming Monday, Oct. 23

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 20, 2017) - On Monday, Oct. 23, in advance of next week's economic update from the federal government, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on federal debt.

An Analysis of Federal Debt in Canada by Prime Ministers Since Confederation compares the debt legacies of every Canadian prime minister including Justin Trudeau, spotlighting the rate of debt accumulation and how much each prime minister increased or decreased federal debt during their time in office.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org