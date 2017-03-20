Fraser Institute Media Advisory: What are the pros and cons of custom election systems for Canada's First Nations? New study coming Tuesday, Mar. 21

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - On Tuesday, Mar. 21, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining First Nations elections.

The study, Custom Election Codes for First Nations: A Double-Edged Sword, spotlights the advantages and disadvantages of using custom election codes -- instead of Indian Act rules -- to elect First Nations chiefs and councils.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Mar. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

