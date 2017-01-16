Fraser Institute Media Advisory: What effect did closing Ontario's coal plants have on air pollution? New study coming Tuesday, Jan. 17

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining air pollution in Ontario.

Did the Coal Phase-out Reduce Ontario Air Pollution? spotlights what effects, if any, shuttering Ontario's coal-fired power plants had on air pollution in southern and eastern Ontario, and what lessons Ontario's example might offer the federal government.

The federal government has announced coal-fired power plants will be phased-out across the country by 2030.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org