Fraser Institute Media Advisory: What is the state of air quality in Canada? New study coming Thursday, Apr. 20

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Thursday, Apr. 20, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining air quality in Canada.

Canada's Air Quality: An Environmental Success Story spotlights changes in major air pollutants over the past few decades and how pollution levels are linked, if at all, to economic and population growth and energy use.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, Apr. 20 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

