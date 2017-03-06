Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Why should Justin Trudeau follow Jean Chretien's example? New book coming Tuesday, Mar. 7

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - On Tuesday, Mar. 7, the Fraser Institute will release a new book examining the pro-growth economic policies of Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, Saskatchewan NDP Premier Roy Romanow and Alberta Progressive Conservative Premier Ralph Klein.

End of the Chrétien Consensus? spotlights the economic success of a non-partisan Canada-wide consensus that emerged in the 1990s and 2000s around balanced budgets, lower debt, smaller, smarter government and competitive taxes.

It also warns that rejecting these policies threatens Canada's economic prosperity.

