Fraser Institute News Release: More Quebec high schools improving than declining in student performance

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - November 11, 2017) - There are more high schools in Quebec showing signs of student improvement than schools on the decline, according to the Fraser Institute's annual school ranking released today.

The Report Card on Quebec's Secondary Schools 2017 ranks 455 public, private, francophone and anglophone schools based largely on results from provincewide tests in French, English, science, mathematics and history.

In this year's ranking, 57 schools showed statistically significant improvement, compared to 46 schools with declining performance.

"No type of school -- and no one city -- has a monopoly on improvement -- different types of schools all over Quebec serving students with different personal characteristics have found ways to improve year-over-year," said Yanick Labrie, Fraser Institute Senior Fellow.

The schools that improved over the past four years include public and independent schools, as well as English and French schools.

And they are located across the province including in Montreal, Sherbrooke, Quebec City, Baie-Comeau, Saguenay and Saint-Jerome, which has four high schools with improving scores.

In fact, seven high schools operated by the Commission scolaire de la Riviere-du-Nord in the Laurentian Mountains north of Montreal -- which includes Saint-Jerome -- have improved their ratings in the past four years.

"We don't know why so many of the schools in this one board are improving, but finding out should be a top priority for the Ministry of Education so that the lessons learned can be exported elsewhere in the province," Labrie said.

Detailed results of all 455 schools can be found at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

