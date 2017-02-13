Fraser Institute's annual ranking of British Columbia elementary schools coming Tuesday, Feb. 14

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - The Fraser Institute's Report Card on British Columbia's Elementary Schools 2017, the go-to source for measuring school improvement, will be released Tuesday, Feb. 14.

In addition to five years of academic results, the report card shows which B.C. public and independent elementary schools have improved, or fallen behind, based on 10 academic indicators derived from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5:00 a.m. (Pacific).

The complete results for all 956 elementary schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

