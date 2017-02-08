Freddie Mac Announces $500 Million Reopening of 1.50% Reference Notes Security Due January 17, 2020

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) announced today that it plans to launch a $500 million reopening of its 1.50% USD Reference Notes® security that matures on Jan. 17, 2020. The issue will price today, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, and will settle on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

The $500 million reopening of the 1.50% Reference Notes security, CUSIP 3137EAEE5, will be conducted via Internet-based Dutch auction. After the reopening, the outstanding size will be $3.5 billion. All auction details can be found on Freddie Mac's Debt Securities Web page, www.FreddieMac.com/debt/auctionrepurch/auctions.html.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

