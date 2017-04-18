Freddie Mac April 2017 Outlook

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
April 18, 2017 11:30 ET
Where Have All the Houses Gone?
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released its monthly Outlook for April, looking at how the tight housing inventory will affect home sales during the spring homebuying season.
Outlook Highlights
Quote: Attributed to Sean Becketti, Chief Economist, Freddie Mac.
"Tight housing inventory has been an important feature of the housing market at least since 2016. For-sale housing inventory, especially of starter homes, is currently at its lowest level in over ten years. If inventory continues to remain tight, home sales will likely decline from their 2016 levels. As we enter the spring home buying season, all eyes are on housing inventory and whether or not it will meet the high demand."
