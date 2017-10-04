Freddie Mac Completes Largest SLST to Date -- Sells $817 Million of Seasoned Loans

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today completed its third Seasoned Loan Structured Transaction (SLST) auction of 3,514 seasoned re-performing loans (RPL) and moderately delinquent loans serviced by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper. The transaction is expected to settle in November 2017. Freddie Mac, through its advisors, began marketing the transaction to potential bidders on August 29, 2017.

The SLST securitization program is a key part of Freddie Mac's seasoned loan offerings initiatives, which are designed to reduce less liquid assets in its mortgage-related investments portfolio and shed credit and market risk via economically reasonable transactions. The servicing of the loans will be in accordance with RPL requirements, similar to FHFA's requirements applicable to the sale of nonperforming loans (NPLs), which prioritize borrower retention options in the event of a default and promote neighborhood stability.

This transaction will involve a two-step process. The initial step involves the sale of the loans via a competitive bidding process subject to a securitization term sheet. The sale will be executed on the basis of economics, subject to meeting Freddie Mac's internal reserve levels. The second step will require the purchaser of the loans to securitize the loans. Freddie Mac will guarantee and purchase the senior tranche of the issued from such securitization. The first loss subordinate tranche will be retained by the loan purchaser.

A key requirement of this transaction is that the buyer of the loans, and therefore the subordinate tranche, be an investor with substantial experience in managing both performing and moderately delinquent mortgage loans as well as securitizing mortgage loans.

The collateral is comprised of fixed- and step-rate modified seasoned loans. These loans were modified to assist borrowers who were at risk of foreclosure to help them keep their homes. The aggregate pool is geographically diverse and has a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 98 percent, based on Broker Price Opinions (BPOs).

The pool, winning bidder and cover bid price (second highest bid), stated in the form of a whole loan bid, are summarized below. The indicative price assumes Freddie Mac purchases the guaranteed senior bond at par:

Description Pool Unpaid Principal Balance $816.9 million Loan Count 3,514 BPO CLTV (Weighted by BPO) 98 Average Loan Balance ($000) 232.4 Winning Bidder Towd Point Master Funding, LLC Cover Bid Price (second-highest bid price) High $70s

Advisors to Freddie Mac on this transaction are Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and The Williams Capital Group, L.P., a minority-owned business.

To date, Freddie Mac has sold $7 billion in nonperforming loans (NPLs) and securitized $31 billion in re-performing loans (RPLs), of which $26 billion are in Freddie Mac Participation Certificates ("PCs") and $5 billion are in structured offerings. Additional information about the company's seasoned loan offerings is at http://www.freddiemac.com/seasonedloanofferings/index.html.

