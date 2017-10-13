Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Policies Amid California Wildfires

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
October 13, 2017 14:30 ET
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) confirmed today its disaster relief policies for people whose homes or places of employment have been impacted amid the wildfires in California.
Freddie Mac's disaster relief options are available to borrowers with homes in presidentially-declared Major Disaster Areas where federal Individual Assistance programs are made available to affected individuals and households. In areas where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has not made Individual Assistance available, servicers may leverage Freddie Mac's forbearance programs to provide immediate mortgage relief to borrowers affected by the fires.
"Once they're in a safe place, we strongly encourage borrowers whose homes or businesses are being impacted by the California wildfires to call their mortgage servicer," said Yvette Gilmore, Freddie Mac's Vice President of Single-Family Servicer Performance Management. "Relief -- including forbearance on mortgage payments for up to one year -- may be available if their mortgage is owned or guaranteed by Freddie Mac."
News Facts:
MEDIA CONTACT:
Chad Wandler
703-903-2446Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com
