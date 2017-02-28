Freddie Mac February 2017 Outlook

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
February 28, 2017 09:12 ET
Reflation and the Housing Market
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released today its monthly Outlook for February looking at the potential impact rising inflation could have on the housing and mortgage markets under various scenarios as markets prepare for the start of the spring homebuying season.
Outlook Highlights
Quote: Attributed to Sean Becketti, Chief Economist, Freddie Mac.
"Which course inflation takes over the next year will have important implications for housing and mortgage markets. On balance, the risks to higher inflation outweigh lower inflation, but in our estimation, most of the reflationary factors have already been baked into current interest rates and inflation is likely to increase only modestly over the next two years.
"With the housing market on the verge of the spring home buying season, this is good news in an environment where historically low mortgage rates will help offset the pace of house price growth and lack of for-sale inventory in many markets."
