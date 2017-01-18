Freddie Mac Forgoes Issuing a Reference Notes Security on its January 18, 2017 Announcement Date

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) announced today that it will forgo issuing a Reference Notes® security on its Jan. 18, 2017 announcement date. The company's 2017 Reference Notes calendar designates dates that it may use to announce the issuance of Reference Notes securities.

