Freddie Mac January 2017 Outlook

January 30, 2017 16:34 ET
Grappling with Uncertainty
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 30, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) released today its monthly Outlook for January 2017 with a look at the uncertainty that weighs on the housing market after the best year in a decade.
Outlook Highlights
Quote: Attributed to Sean Becketti, Chief Economist, Freddie Mac.
"The U.S. economy is now in its eighth year of expansion and the housing market is coming off its best year in a decade. Prospects remain good for future growth. However, uncertainty weighs on our outlook for 2017 and 2018. We must grapple with uncertainty about fiscal policy, foreign investments in U.S. real estate, and the size of the mortgage market. Among the many uncertainties we highlighted, however, a smaller mortgage market in 2017 than 2016 seems most certain."
