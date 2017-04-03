Freddie Mac Obtains First ACIS Policies of 2017

Combined $516 Million Limit

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) announced today that it has obtained two new insurance policies under its Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) program. They provide a combined maximum limit of up to approximately $516 million of losses on single-family loans and transfers a substantial portion of the remaining credit risk on this year's first two Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt issuances, STACR 2017-DNA1 and STACR 2017-HQA1. These transactions transferred a significant portion of mortgage credit risk on approximately $64 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on single-family mortgages.

"2017 is off to a great start, reflecting the significant enhancements we've made to the ACIS program and our work to expand our investor base," said Gina Subramonian Healy, vice president of credit risk transfer. "Strong interest and demand are making ACIS a leading form of credit risk transfer in the market."

Since the program's inception in 2013, Freddie Mac has placed over $6.7 billion in insurance coverage through 26 ACIS transactions.

Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings with STACR, ACIS and Whole Loan Securities (WLSSM). The company has since grown its investor base to more than 200 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, the company has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on approximately $666 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.