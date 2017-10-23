Freddie Mac October 2017 Outlook

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
October 23, 2017 11:09 ET
Hurricane Season Puts Pressure on Housing
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released its monthly Outlook for October, which analyzes the effects of the recent hurricanes on the housing market. These effects include a tighter inventory, a short-term increase in house prices, slow rebuilding and an increase in mortgage delinquencies.
Outlook Highlights
Quote: Attributed to Sean Becketti, Chief Economist, Freddie Mac.
"Texas and Florida together represent 24 percent of the total housing starts in the U.S. Housing units impacted by the hurricanes are a fraction of the total starts in Texas and Florida, so we do not expect a huge national impact. However, the hurricanes won't help with tight inventories. Building activities in the hurricane-affected areas may slow down as labor and capital gets drawn into rebuilding."
CONTACT: Ruth Fisher
703-903-3974Ruth_Fisher@FreddieMac.com
