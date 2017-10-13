Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F36

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with seven-year terms. The approximately $1.1 billion in K Certificates (K-F36 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about October 25, 2017.

K-F36 Pricing

Class Principal/ Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price A $1,183.726 6.46 34 1 mo LIBOR + 34 100.00 XI $1,315.252 6.46 Non-Offered XP $1,315.252 N/A Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Co-Managers: Academy Securities Inc., Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and KGS-Alpha Capital Markets, L.P.

The K-F36 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/kf36oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Investor Presentation

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

The K-F36 Certificates will not be rated, and will include one senior principal and interest class, one interest-only class, and one class entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F36 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2017-KF36 Mortgage Trust (KF36 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF36 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B, C and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F36 Certificates. The KF36 Trust Class B, C and R Certificates will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

