Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-067

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-067 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about September 28, 2017.

K-067 Pricing

Class Principal/ Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $113.345 6.51 S + 50 2.8950% 2.5401% $101.9988 A-2 $1,073.242 9.77 S + 63 3.1940% 2.8346% $102.9950 A-M $48.468 9.88 S + 71 3.2760% 2.9195% $102.9924 X1 $1,186.587 9.18 T + 125 0.5792% 3.4208% $4.8805 XAM $48.468 9.64 Non-Offered X3 $100.528 9.68 T + 330 2.1129% 5.4976% $15.9925

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Goldman, Sachs and Co. LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated

Co-Managers: Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Hunt Financial Services and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Rating Agencies: Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. and Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

The K-067 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2017-K67 Mortgage Trust (K-67 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-67 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, X2-B, B, C, D and R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-067 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

