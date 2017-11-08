Freddie Mac Prices $128 Million Multifamily Securities Offering, Q-005

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates that are backed by affordable multifamily loans not underwritten by Freddie Mac at the time of origination but that meet the company's current underwriting standards. The company expects to issue approximately $128 million in Q-005 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 20, 2017. This is the second Q Certificate transaction this year.

Q-005 Pricing Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $51.130 4.90 S + 40 2.4970 2.4736% $99.9978 A-2 $76.975 12.45 S + 75 3.3520 3.1559% $101.9925 X $128.105 8.19 Non-Offered

Sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

86 affordable mortgages originated and underwritten by California Community Reinvestment Corporation

Related Links

The Q-005 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/q005oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Investor Presentation [pdf]

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

The Q-005 Certificates include two senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class. The Q-005 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the CCRC Affordable Multifamily Housing Mortgage Trust 2017-Q005 and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The CCRC Affordable Multifamily Housing Mortgage Trust 2017-Q005 will also issue certificates consisting of the Class B, C, R-I and R-II Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of Q-005 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any securities of Freddie Mac or any other issuer. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2017; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2016, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at http://www.freddiemac.com/investors/ and the SEC's Web site at https://www.sec.gov/.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.