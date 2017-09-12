Freddie Mac Prices $550 Million Multifamily K-Deal Backed by Sky Apartments, Largest Residential Tower in U.S.

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates) backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgage bonds with a ten-year term. The $550 million in K Certificates (K-SKY Certificates) is backed by Sky Apartments in New York, NY, the largest residential tower in the U.S. K-SKY is expected to settle on or about September 20, 2017.

The transaction collateral is part of Freddie Mac's single-asset, single borrower (SASB) execution. SASB transactions are backed by one or multiple properties owned or controlled by a single sponsorship group. Sky is the largest-ever single-asset tax-exempt financing completed by Freddie Mac, a groundbreaking private placement structure that included a direct purchase of tax-exempt and taxable variable rate bonds issued by the New York State Housing Finance Agency with plans to securitize those bonds.

"K-SKY marks a new endeavor for Freddie Mac Multifamily and latest innovation in our flagship K-Deal program," said Robert Koontz, Vice President, Capital Markets at Freddie Mac Multifamily. "This is the final phase of our financing of Sky, a first-of-its-kind structure that provided certainty of execution and delivered pricing far below a standard bond credit enhancement."

K-SKY Pricing

Class Principal/ Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Discount Margin Coupon Dollar Price ATE $164.000 9.93 36 1 mo LIBOR + 36 100.00 AT $386.000 9.93 44 1 mo LIBOR + 44 100.00 XTE $164.000 9.93 Non-Offered XT $386.000 9.93 Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Jefferies LLC

Co-Managers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated

The K-SKY Certificates will not be rated, and will include two principal and interest classes and two interest only classes. The K-SKY Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2017-SKY Mortgage Bond Trust (KSKY Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

