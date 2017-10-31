Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today reported its third quarter results and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company's 10-Q and press release are available now on the company's website, www.freddiemac.com/investors, along with the third quarter 2017 financial results supplement.

The company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, to discuss the company's results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast and the replay will be available on the company's website at www.FreddieMac.com/investors for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.