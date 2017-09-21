Freddie Mac September 2017 Outlook

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
Looking Ahead to 2018
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released its monthly Outlook for September, which analyzes the trends that will drive the mortgage market in 2018. These trends include an increase in purchase mortgage volume, a cooling of refinance activity and continued strong house price growth.
Outlook Highlights
Quote: Attributed to Sean Becketti, Chief Economist, Freddie Mac.
"The economic environment remains favorable for housing and mortgage markets. For several years, we have had moderate economic growth of about two percent a year, solid job gains and low mortgage interest rates. We forecast those conditions to persist into next year."
