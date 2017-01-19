Freddie Mac to Delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) announced that its request to delist its debt and mortgage securities from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange was granted on Jan. 17, 2017. The securities, as detailed in ANNEX A, will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017. The clearing and settlement of the relevant securities will not be affected by the delisting.

ANNEX A Issuances Listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Exchange ISIN/CUSIP Type Maturity 313400BV4 / US313400BV47 Zero Rate Bond November 29, 2019 312925DK3 / US312925DK38 Floating Rate March 27, 2017 3137EADU0 / US3137EADU03 Fixed Rate January 27, 2017 3137EAEA3 / US3137EAEA30 Fixed Rate April 9, 2018 3137EADN6 / US3137EADN69 Fixed Rate January 12, 2018 3137EADV8 / US3137EADV85 Fixed Rate July 14, 2017 3137EADP1 / US3137EADP18 Fixed Rate March 7, 2018 3137EAEB1 / US3137EAEB13 Fixed Rate July 19, 2019 3137EADT3 / US3137EADT30 Fixed Rate February 22, 2017 3137EADC0 / US3137EADC05 Fixed Rate March 8, 2017 3137EADX4 / US3137EADX42 Fixed Rate December 15, 2017 3137EADJ5 / US3137EADJ57 Fixed Rate July 28, 2017 3137EADH9 / US3137EADH91 Fixed Rate June 29, 2017 3137EADL0 / US3137EADL04 Fixed Rate September 29, 2017 3137EADZ9 / US3137EADZ99 Fixed Rate April 15, 2019 3137EADK2 / US3137EADK21 Fixed Rate August 1, 2019 3137EADM8 / US3137EADM86 Fixed Rate October 2, 2019 3137EADF3 / US3137EADF36 Fixed Rate May 12, 2017 3137EADR7 / US3137EADR73 Fixed Rate May 1, 2020 3137EADG1 / US3137EADG19 Fixed Rate May 30, 2019 3137EADB2 / US3137EADB22 Fixed Rate January 13, 2022 3137EACA5 / US3137EACA57 Fixed Rate March 27, 2019 3137EABP3 / US3137EABP36 Fixed Rate June 13, 2018 3134A4ZZ0 / US3134A4ZZ05 Fixed Rate December 14, 2018 3137EAAM1 / US3137EAAM14 Fixed Rate February 16, 2017 3137EAAS8 / US3137EAAS83 Fixed Rate April 18, 2017 3128X16Z5 / US3128X16Z54 Fixed Rate March 29, 2018 3137EABA6 / US3137EABA66 Fixed Rate November 17, 2017 3137EAAY5 / US3137EAAY51 Fixed Rate August 23, 2017 3134A4KX1 / US3134A4KX12 Fixed Rate July 15, 2032 3134A4AA2 / US3134A4AA29 Fixed Rate March 15, 2031 3134A3U46 / US3134A3U467 Fixed Rate September 15, 2029 3128X1BY2 / US3128X1BY27 Zero Coupon May 20, 2033 312916FK0 / US312916FK03 Fixed Rate Bond November 15, 2021 3133T3VX3 / US3133T3VX38 Fixed Rate Bond April 15, 2021 312916FQ7 / US312916FQ72 Fixed Rate Bond June 15, 2023 312916FG9 / US312916FG90 Fixed Rate Bond July 15, 2018 3133T3VV7 / US3133T3VV71 Fixed Rate Bond April 15, 2021 312916FN4 / US312916FN42 Fixed Rate Bond December 15, 2022 3133T3VU9 / US3133T3VU98 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 312916FH7 / US312916FH73 Fixed Rate Bond July 15, 2018 3133T3WD6 / US3133T3WD64 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 312916FT1 / US312916FT12 Floating Rate Bond August 15, 2022 3133T3WF1 / US3133T3WF13 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 312916FL8 / US312916FL85 Fixed Rate Bond June 15, 2023 3133T3VW5 / US3133T3VW54 Fixed Rate Bond April 15, 2021 3133T3WC8 / US3133T3WC81 Fixed Rate Bond February 15, 2023 312916FM6 / US312916FM68 Fixed Rate Bond August 15, 2022 312916FJ3 / US312916FJ30 Fixed Rate Bond May 15, 2021 312916FP9 / US312916FP99 Fixed Rate Bond February 15, 2023 312916FF4 / US312916FF42 Floating Rate Bond August 15, 2022 3133T3WH7 / US3133T3WH78 Floating Rate Bond January 15, 2024 3133T3VS4 / US3133T3VS43 Fixed Rate Bond September 15, 2019 312916FF1 / US312916FF18 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 3133T3WB0 / US3133T3WB09 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 3133T3WG9 / US3133T3WG95 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 312916FU8 / US312916FU84 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 3133T3WJ3 / US3133T3WJ35 Floating Rate Bond June 15, 2023 3133T3WE4 / US3133T3WE48 Fixed Rate Bond January 15, 2024 3133T3VT2 / US3133T3VT26 Floating Rate Bond January 15, 2024

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

