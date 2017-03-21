Free ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Digital Cookbook Dishes Up No-Stress One Pot Meals

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen has released One Pot Meals, a new digital cookbook featuring a variety of no-fuss, no-mess, no-stress recipes using one pot, pan or slow cooker. One Pot Meals is available as a free download from the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen website.

"The cookbook includes a number of simple recipes that anyone can prepare, with the added bonus of very little clean-up," said J.P. Gerritsen, Supervisor, Culinary Programs, ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen. "We have also identified which recipes you can easily double or freeze, which are essential time-saving tips for the modern cook."

The recipes included are as easy to prepare as they are flavourful. From Vegetarian Curry to Spicy Lime Chicken with Coconut Rice, you'll discover that cooking an incredible homemade meal doesn't have to be a labour of love.

Join the thousands of people that connect with the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen every day through atcoblueflamekitchen.com, social media - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest - or by downloading the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen smartphone and tablet app available for Apple and Android devices at the iTunes and Google Play stores. You can also stay updated on upcoming classes, new cookbooks and special offers by subscribing to the What's Hot newsletter.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Find Us:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ATCOBlueFlame

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ATCOBlueFlameKitchen

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheBlueFlameKitchen

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/atcoblueflame/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/atcoblueflame/