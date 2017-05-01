Free Coffee Pop Up May 2, 2017 at GOTO Conference

Cohesive Networks Shows Software Developers Chicago-style Hospitality

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Tomorrow morning, attendees of the GOTO conference who stop by 323 East Upper Wacker Drive will be treated to a free cup of coffee starting at 7:30 am and ending at 10:30 am. The giveaway honors software developers around the world who are constantly learning new skills and innovating new enterprise technologies.

What: Free Coffee for GOTO conference attendees

When: May 2, 2017 7:30-10 am

Where: Downtown Chicago - 323 East Upper Wacker Drive

About Cohesive Networks:

Cohesive Networks, a cloud-native security and network software company, provides cloud-class security and networking software for enterprises. Over 2,100 customers use VNS3 virtual appliances to secure products and services at the application layer. With VNS3, enterprises can extend networks into public, private and hybrid clouds to provide security, connectivity, and integration.

Cohesive is a member of the Amazon Partner Network, an Amazon Marketplace Seller, a member of the Microsoft Partner Network, Microsoft Azure certified, a Google Cloud Platform Authorized Technology Partner, a CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace Provider, certified HPE Helion Ready, a GovCloud provider, Cloud28+ Partner, and an IBM Business Partner. To find out more, visit www.cohesive.net

Visit: www.cohesive.net/goto

#ResponsiblyDevelopedSoftware