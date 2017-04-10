Free Play Giveaways at Barona Resort & Casino for Diamond Club Members on April 10 & 11

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Barona Resort & Casino will be hosting Free Play Days for all Diamond Club Barona members on Monday, April 10 and Tuesday, April 11. Each Diamond Club member will receive $100 in Free Play on all slot, keno and video poker machines all day long.

"We'll be giving away thousands of dollars in free play to our Diamond members during this promotion," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This is just one of the many ways we try to show appreciation and say thank you to our loyal players."

Diamond Club Barona members can participate in one of the two free play days. Free Play rewards will be distributed via the myVIEW displays on slot, keno and video poker machines.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.