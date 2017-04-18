Free Play Giveaways at Barona Resort & Casino for Platinum Club Members on April 24 & 25

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Barona Resort & Casino is inviting all Platinum Club members to come out to Barona for Free Play giveaways on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25. All Platinum members will receive $50 in Free Play on all slot, keno and video poker games.

"Our Platinum players will have one more reason to be excited about Barona from the moment they walk onto the casino floor," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "This is just one of the ways we say 'thank you' to valued guests."

Platinum Club Barona members can participate in one of the two free play days. Free Play rewards will be distributed via the myVIEW displays on slot, keno and video poker machines.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.