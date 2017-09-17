Freedom of the City Procession Marks 106 Years of Federal Corrections in Prince Albert

PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Sept. 17, 2017) - Correctional Service of Canada

Today, Prince Albert officially granted the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) "Freedom of the City", a rare privilege given to valued members of the community or groups with historic ties to the area. In this case, the honour represents Prince Albert's appreciation of CSC, along with our partners in Public Safety and Emergency Management services the long-standing and dedicated service within the community.

In the spirit of tradition, Saskatchewan Penitentiary Warden Shawn Bird, and numerous CSC staff, Public Safety and Emergency Management services personnel marched to the front of Prince Albert City Hall, where Warden Bird formally requested Freedom of the City from His Worship Greg Dionne, Mayor of Prince Albert. After a line inspection of staff, Mayor Dionne granted Freedom of the City, and praised CSC and our local partners for their service to the Prince Albert area.

Mayor Dionne also declared every June 1st as Correctional Service of Canada Appreciation Day, in recognition of CSC's 182nd anniversary of correctional operations, which precedes Canadian Confederation.

During his remarks, Warden Bird thanked the City of Prince Albert for being supportive of the Correctional Service of Canada's public safety mandate, and thanked local residents for their dedication and commitment to the Service.

Quick Facts

Saskatchewan Penitentiary first opened in 1911. The minimum, medium and maximum-security institution has a capacity of 835 male offenders.





Granting Freedom of the City is one of the most esteemed honours that a municipality can bestow upon a group or individual. It is often an honour reserved for military units, allowing them the freedom to parade through the community.





The Correctional Service Canada, then known as the Canadian Penitentiary Service, came into existence on June 1, 1835.





Quotes

"We are extremely proud to accept the honor of being granted the Freedom of the City. This honor underlines the support and trust given to us by our fellow citizens as we work together to assist offenders safely reintegrating back into the community. I offer my sincere thanks to the City, our community partners, law enforcement and emergency services for their efforts in maintaining public safety and making this historic parade possible.



- Shawn Bird, Warden Saskatchewan Penitentiary, Correctional Service of Canada

"The City of Prince Albert and the Correctional Service of Canada have a relationship that has spanned more than a century. We have benefitted from the organization as a community partner, and we have benefitted from the incredible community members that are attracted to our center as employees of Saskatchewan Penitentiary. In recognition of this important relationship and to honour the work done by their dedicated staff we welcome all citizens to join us at the Freedom of the City parade".



- His Worship Greg Dionne, Mayor of the City of Prince Albert

