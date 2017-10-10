Freedom Laser Therapy Completes Clinical Research Study of Its iRestore Laser Hair Growth Device

100 Percent of Subjects Using the iRestore Showed Hair Growth Upon Completion of a Randomized Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Freedom Laser Therapy, founded in 2003 to provide safe and effective solutions for health and beauty, today announces the completion of a clinical study for its FDA-cleared laser hair growth device, the iRestore Laser Hair Growth System. Upon completion of the study, 100 percent of men and women using the iRestore laser helmet showed hair growth, with an average increase in hair count of more than 43 percent.

The iRestore Laser Hair Growth System uses low-level light therapy (LLLT), a technology that has been clinically shown to treat hair loss and help regrow hair without drugs, surgeries or negative side effects. Conducted by board-certified laser surgeon and American Academy of Dermatology member Dr. Adam B. Bodian, M.D., the 16-week clinical trial comprised 40 subjects in a randomized, double blind study using 20 active iRestore devices and 20 inactive, placebo devices.

"The results of this efficacy study suggest that the emerging low-level laser technology of the iRestore device plays a significant role in the physician's toolkit of therapies for the disease androgenetic alopecia," said Dr. Bodian.

The iRestore Laser Hair Growth System was created in response to the prevalence and psychological impact of hereditary hair loss, which affects two thirds of American men over the age of thirty-five, and forty percent of American women over the age of forty. "Our aim is to provide non-invasive, convenient and effective solutions for people suffering from hair loss," said Craig Nabat, CEO of Freedom Laser Therapy. "We're excited to share this study supporting that iRestore can stimulate the regrowth of hair in individuals with androgenic alopecia after 16 weeks of at-home therapy."

Characterized by thinning on the crown and a receding hairline in men, and a widening part or overall thinning in women, hair loss affects 80 million Americans according to the American Academy of Dermatology. In men, the most common cause is male pattern baldness, while in women hair loss is triggered by a variety of conditions and circumstances. Harnessing light energy from lasers to enhance hair cells' adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production and the metabolism rate within hair follicles, the iRestore is now shown to counteract androgenetic alopecia in men and women, extending the growth phase of the hair cycle and reactivating dormant hairs.

The subjects of the study were each provided with a test device, unspecified as to active or placebo. Subjects were instructed on the proper use and care of the device and directed to use it at home for 30 minutes every other day, for 16 weeks. The study was developed and directed by a third-party consulting firm, NST Consulting, LLC., and Freedom Laser Therapy had no direct involvement in the research.

About Freedom Laser Therapy

Freedom Laser Therapy is a Los Angeles-based company that develops and markets cutting-edge light and hair therapy products that improve consumer health and beauty. The company hopes to inspire customers to care for their appearance and well-being in a reliable, health-conscious way. Freedom Laser Therapy was founded in 2003 by CEO Craig Nabat who, having struggled with hair loss and nicotine addiction, was determined to find solutions to both challenges -- and so he did with the iRestore Hair Growth System and Freedom Quit Smoking System. Nabat is a serial entrepreneur and was featured as the October 2015 cover story of Inventors Digest. Freedom Laser Therapy has been featured by The Doctors TV, Access Hollywood, Huffington Post, VH1, TLC, Fox News, and CBS. To learn more, visit http://www.freedomlasertherapy.com/.

