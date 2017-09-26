Freedom Leaf, Inc. Accepts Invitations to Present At Financial Conferences in Oakland and Las Vegas, Building On Success With WallStreetResearch Plans Major Outreach To Financial Community In October 2017

The New West Summit will be the 1st to focus on the game-changing, disruptive developments in tech, investment & media in the cannabis space

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, Inc.™ ( OTCQB : FRLF), The Marijuana Legalization Company ™, will be making presentations at two major financial conferences in October, at the New West Summit in Oakland (Oct. 13, 14, 15), and at the Alternative Asset ReLeaf Summit (Oct. 23) in Las Vegas, Freedom Leaf's hometown.

Clifford J. Perry, Freedom Leaf co-founder and CEO, explained, "We continue to build on the success of our collaboration with WallStreetResearch™ in Los Angeles at the iHub MJAC2017 and at the Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo where we met and are in negotiations with potential investors and business acquisitions."

Freedom Leaf is a Media Partner and Sponsor for the New West Summit Cannabis Tech Conference in Oakland, CA, (Oct. 13, 14, 15), which will be the first conference to focus exclusively on the game-changing, disruptive developments in technology, investment and media within the cannabis space.

At The Summit, panelists of active, High Net worth accredited investors and successful entrepreneurs will look at what's next for branding, media, technology, non-profits, venture-backed startups, publicly traded companies and crowd-funding in the new "green rush" industry of Cannabis and beyond.

Freedom Leaf will also be attending the The Alternative Asset ReLeaf Summit, "A Special Cannabis Industry Investor Event", (Oct. 23) at the Wynn/Encore in Las Vegas, which marks a major milestone for the cannabis industries, with a special day at one of the investment world's premier gatherings of hedge fund managers, private equity companies, Family Offices, and High Net worth individuals, who are looking for ways to invest in the cannabis world.

The Alternative Asset Summit is the industry's first Allocator Waived Registration event designed for the Industry Professional as collaboratively structured by Industry Professionals. The annual fall event is uniquely collaboratively structured, investor heavy and service provider light. Experientially, the Summit is a designed for the Industry Professional to efficiently accomplish their annual informational and networking needs. As attendees are predominantly Investors, Managers and only a select amount of only the most expert of Service Providers in their respective fields, the Alternative Asset Summit is unique in that it brings together the highest concentration of leading hedge fund managers and institutional investors to one venue. Given the smaller and selective attendance comprised largely of friends and friends of friends, the Summit generates 3 days of hyper-networking and concentrated open and insightful discussions generating more take-aways than larger, less personalized service provider heavy conferences.

With over 500 industry thought leaders participating in over twenty panels, speeches, and breakout sessions that address your networking and industry specific industry relevant issues and opportunities. The overall agenda is collaboratively designed to provide candid perspectives on today's most relevant issues. With notable industry expert keynote speakers combined with a highly-sophisticated investor heavy audience, the Alternative Asset Summit strives to be the most informative and entertaining event in the industry.

Perry added, "We believe that Freedom Leaf, with its international diversification and focus on the legal segments of the cannabis industry, is ideal for conservative investors who want to get into the space without legal risks, or vulnerability to changes in U.S. policies. Freedom Leaf representatives will be speaking at the event and will be available to meet with prospective investors. We have been very encouraged by the positive reception we enjoyed at the Los Angeles events, in collaboration with WallStreetResearch ™."

About WallStreetResearch™

Alan Stone & Company, LLC with its affiliate WallStreetResearch™ provides a strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value and liquidity. WSR publishes and distributes corporate profiles, newsletters and in-depth research reports on emerging small-cap companies. WallStreetResearch™ is ranked #1 on Google, Yahoo and Bing search engines.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTCQB : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform". The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana.

All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

