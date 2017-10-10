Freedom Leaf, Inc. Announces Launch of Leafceuticals, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Division For The Research, Development, and Distribution Of Superior Legal Hemp Products For The Hempology Line

Freedom Leaf is attending the New West Summit in Oakland 10/13-15 and the Alternative Asset ReLeaf Summit 10/23 at LV Wynn Hotel

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTCQB : FRLF), The Marijuana Legalization Company ™, introduces Leafceuticals, Inc, a wholly owned division dedicated to providing distribution, standardized formulations, and consistent quality assurance for the natural whole-hemp full-spectrum ingredients in the Hempology brand product line and possibly third party clients for private label. Leafceuticals will also promote and manage sales of the NuAxon Tech line of CO2 Supercritical Extractors and our Las Vegas based extraction showroom facility.

Our lab-tested CBD oil in the Hempology line contains >60% pure full-spectrum CBD extract, which also includes cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC for comprehensive health benefits. To maximize effectiveness, additional therapeutic compounds like terpenes, phenols, and flavonoids are added to provide the full entourage effect. We utilize only the most beneficial supplements of 99% pure CBD isolate to our top-of-the-line nutraceutical formulations. Our natural CBD oil is produced from American-grown hemp crops and extracted in modern processing facilities.

CEO and President Clifford J Perry stated, "With LeafceuticalsInc.com and MyHempology.com we are committed to enhancing human health and well-being by manufacturing and marketing superior nutraceutical ingredients that are positioned to excel in today's demanding marketplace. We provide our customers with laboratory tested, non-gmo, full-spectrum CBD products for the rapidly expanding legal hemp industry. Our manufacturing facilities are FDA, GMP and PETA registered. We are committed to producing the finest in breathable vapors and topical blends from natural herbal and hemp extracts."

Currently, we are in negotiations with multiple successful marketers that service the niche hemp industry: smoke shops, dispensaries, and natural health stores. We are also in serious discussions with a national distributor that works with convenience stores and big box chains, where we plan to open up new markets for hemp products.

Additionally, the MyHempology.com website has an affiliate marketing program to allow social media and other market influencers to join in on spreading the news and sales globally. Our Spanish affiliates, Freedom Leaf Iberia and Green Market Europe, are also developing in-house sources of rare cannabinoids for use in future Hempology products.

To help promote the Hempology and Leafceuticals brand opportunities, Freedom Leaf, Inc. along with our Joint Venture Investor Relations partner WallStreet Research™, LLC will be making presentations at two major financial conferences in October, at New West Summit Cannabis Tech Conference in Oakland (Oct. 13, 14, 15) and at The Alternative Asset ReLeaf Summit (Oct. 23) at the Wynn/Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Freedom Leaf's hometown.

See Freedom Leaf, Inc. and WallStreet Research LLC Joint Venture To Become the Go-To Resource in the Marijuana/Hemp Sector

About WallStreetResearch™

Alan Stone & Company, LLC with its affiliate WallStreetResearch™ provides a strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value and liquidity. WSR publishes and distributes corporate profiles, newsletters and in-depth research reports on emerging small-cap companies. WallStreetResearch™ is ranked #1 on Google, Yahoo and Bing search engines.

(WSR) has also issued a research report on Freedom Leaf Read the WSR Freedom Leaf Research Report

About NuAxon Tech

NuAxon Tech is the manufacturer of large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit, and has 17 years of experience in extraction process technology and manufacture of large capacity extraction units over other comparable units, which will serve as a huge plus for Freedom Leaf Inc.

According to NuAxon Tech, CO2 extraction is "the best method of extracting therapeutic compounds from a plant. When CO2 is captured and compressed it becomes a lipophilic solvent. It is exceptional and efficient at retrieving the oils and fats from plants, some herbal extractions are as concentrated as 250 to 1." With proprietary "high flow rate pump" reducing processing time to "as low as 90 minutes per batch," NuAxon's CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit can deliver a much higher output than competitive brands. Freedom Leaf, Inc. has the worldwide exclusive sales and marketing agreement to represent the NuAxon Bioscience line of CO2 Extractors for the cannabis and hemp industry, which include a 100 liter up to 1,000 liter capacity unit, the sizes that will be needed to convert the thousands of acres of Hemp that are being planted in the U.S. and around the world.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTCQB : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform". The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana.

All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.