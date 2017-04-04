Freedom Leaf, Inc. Files 8-K Announcing Agreement To License Its Brand Of Publications, Products And Services In The State Of Florida For $250,000 Licensing Fee

Freedom Leaf Inc. Licensing Its Brand for US Domestic Growth on the Grass Roots Level

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF) has launched its initiative to license its brand domestically in the US and has entered into a $250,000 US Domestic License Agreement secured by a $25,000 non-refundable deposit for the exclusive license to use the Freedom Leaf Brand with the right to publish Freedom Leaf Magazine in the State of Florida.

The new Florida licensee, BBD Healthcare Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company will be offering advertising, while also undertaking Public Relations, Business Consulting, Branding Services, Business Development and Incubation for Cannabis/Hemp companies in the State of Florida. Freedom Leaf Florida will also distribute branded products and services and will identify emerging opportunities to bring under the Freedom Leaf umbrella in the US and worldwide. In addition to the license fee, the licensee will pay a royalty on all products and services that are sold in Florida.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. CEO Cliff Perry stated, "We will now be reviewing and considering new inquiries in the US domestic market to license other qualified State representatives along with our continuing program to develop out the Freedom Leaf Brand world-wide. The Freedom Leaf Licensing Program Domestically and Internationally is a major initiative to build value for our shareholders."

In 2016, Freedom Leaf signed its first two international agreements with licensees in Spain and The Netherlands and is in talks to license its brand, products and services in other countries. The license will allow licensees to market and publish Freedom Leaf Magazine in their countries, while offering website advertising, products, business and consulting services, seminars, musical festivals and other branded products and services. Besides the license fees, Freedom Leaf earns ongoing royalty on all sales by each licensee. Each license agreement signed is further verification on the value of the Freedom Leaf Brand and more importantly adds value for all of the Freedom Leaf's stockholders.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTC PINK : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.