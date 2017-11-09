Freedom Leaf, Inc. Founders And Chairman, Paul Pelosi Jr., To Attend MJBizCon Expo In Las Vegas; FRLF Will Be Selling NuAxon CO2 Supercritical Extractors

"I expect to personally take orders for multiple extractors that range in price from $250,000 to $1,200,000," says FRLF's CEO Cliff Perry

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTCQB : FRLF), "The Marijuana Legalization Company®," Founders, Richard C. Cowan and Clifford J. Perry, and our new Chairman of the Board, Paul Pelosi Jr., will be attending the cannabis industry's largest Cannabis and Industrial Hemp conference convention, the Marijuana Business Convention & Expo, better known as MJBIZCON at the Las Vegas Convention center next week, November 14th - 18th. Joining them are Freedom Leaf European licensees, Federico "Fede" Pando of Freedom Leaf Iberia (Spain) and Freedom Leaf N.L. (Netherlands) along with other European Freedom Leaf Europe wholly owned divisions including Pablo Aracil Momparler who have helped to created our exciting international operations Green Market Europe S.L. and LaMarijuana.com.

Richard Cowan, Freedom Leaf co-founder, who recently retired as Chairman, said, "I'm very excited to see all of our efforts coming to fruition and I think the Freedom Leaf team is developing great international companies that can play an important role in building the global cannabis industry."

The MJBIZCON event is promoting 110+ Speakers | 9 Tracks | All-New Content, 14,000 cannabis business leaders and investors, and 650+ exhibitors.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. will be with our strategic partners NuAxonTech at Booth #2206. We have the finest industrial CO2 Supercritical Extractor available. Freedom Leaf Inc. has a worldwide exclusive sales and marketing agreement with NuAxon to market their Extractor technology to the Cannabis and Hemp industry.

"We are proud to represent NuAxon CO2 Extractors to the emerging multibillion dollar industry. We are so sure of this Extractor's capabilities that we purchased one ourselves and have installed it in our hometown of Las Vegas at our facility, Leafceuticals, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary. I expect to personally take orders for multiple extractors that range in price from $250,000 to $1,200,000" says Freedom Leaf, Inc. CEO Cliff Perry.

Come by NuAxon's Booth # 2206 in Las Vegas at the Marijuana Business Conference & Expo and meet the founder, engineer, inventor and Chairman, Girish Soman, of NuAxon Co2 Supercritical Extractors!

Sign up for an offsite demonstration of NuAxon's Rocket Fast CO2 Extractor November 14th - 18th, 2017 transportation to and from your hotel or the convention site is complimentary. RSVP to: co2sales@nuaxon.com

We are excited to have you meet Paul Pelosi Jr. at MJBIZCON! Paul Pelosi, Jr. recently accepted our invitation to become Chairman of Freedom Leaf's Board of Directors, as of November 1, 2017 and will guide FRLF in corporate governance, sustainable revenue generation, and investor relations. Freedom Leaf, Inc. will launch an initiative to become the model for corporate governance in the cannabis and hemp industry.

Paul Pelosi, Jr. is currently Executive Director of the Corporate Governance Initiative (CGI), an organization that is committed to assisting companies adhere to a system of guidelines, practices, and procedures by which a company is directed and controlled. The Corporate Governance Initiative also helps companies create policies to find better balance between the interests of a company's many stakeholders, such as shareholders, management, patrons, providers, investors, government and the public.

Paul Pelosi Jr. will be speaking to business owners and companies at the MJBIZCON to join CGI and Freedom Leaf in the importance of the Corporate Governance in the Cannabis and Hemp Industry.

Paul Pelosi, Jr. stated, "I am honored to be appointed as Chairman of the Board of Freedom Leaf Inc., an endeavor that has been a leading voice for the legalization efforts for cannabis and hemp, as well as a strong supporter of grassroots organizations like NORML and SSDP. As Chairman, I look forward to bringing my passion and expertise to Freedom Leaf Inc., a fully reporting, audited and compliant OTCQB public company. The founders and executives of Freedom Leaf, Inc. have worked very hard and have been at the forefront of the Cannabis and Hemp legalization initiative for decades. Together, we will work with and invite all stakeholders in the Cannabis and Hemp industry to promote Corporate Governance, transparency, compliance good business practices and to help build shareholder value to Freedom Leaf and other business in the emerging industry. Freedom Leaf will continue to be focused on the global market to reduce the risk of US Attorney General and uncertain US government policy."

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company®, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTCQB : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform." The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana.

All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

