Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) Announces First Marketing Client for Its FLI Agency Providing Merchant Processing for CBD Companies

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - FLI Agency, Freedom Leaf's ( OTC PINK : FRLF) in house full service creative and marketing agency now has direct merchant banking solutions with a processing company that is successfully doing business with CBD (cannabidiol) products and Marijuana dispensaries.

FLI Agency has negotiated broker and agent commission overrides on the merchant business it secures for the processing companies. The commission overrides are paid on a residual basis and have the potential to become a significant revenue source for Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF)

Charles Mui, Freedom Leaf's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, added, "The difficulty of providing merchant processing in the cannabis/hemp industry has limited the growth of many companies. With our banking relationships FLI Agency is able to connect the most advanced banking solutions to the business owners in the space who desire to take credit cards and have their money in the banking systems instead of handling cash."

"The Internet search volume and overall popularity of CBD products has been rapidly increasing over the past years; however the vast majority of CBD vendors do not have adequate merchant processing solutions. FLI agency now has several banking solutions in place to connect businesses selling CBD with Credit Card processing."

FLI Agency also provides tailored Websites and Internet marketing strategies, as well as merchant processing solutions to launch and grow clients' product brands globally. The emerging CBD industry is in high demand and enjoys hyper growth, but it faces a multitude of challenges. The custom tailored solutions provided by FLI agency will help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges facing the industry.

Clifford J Perry, Freedom Leaf CEO, explained, "We are proud to be able to help solve a major problem for an important segment of the cannabis/hemp industry."

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTC PINK : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor relations information can be found on the Freedom Leaf, Inc. website.