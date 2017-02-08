Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) Launches Two New Marketing Programs Within The HempOLOGY Brands: A High CBD Skin Care Product Line And A Revolutionary New Vape Product Line Combining CBD And Ayurvedic Herbs

These products are positioned to expand FRLF's revenue streams exponentially in fastest growing areas of the booming cannabis/hemp sector

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" ( OTC PINK : FRLF), announced today that it is launching a new marketing program with a series of unique proprietary skin care and herbal vapor products under the hempOLOGY™ Brand, featuring American grown and extracted legal hemp CBD (Cannabidiol). These products are being positioned to expand Freedom Leaf's revenue streams exponentially by monetizing its publishing and digital marketing platforms in two of the fastest growing areas of the booming cannabis/hemp industry.

The unique hempOLOGY™ Herbal Vapor blends, with American produced hemp CBD and organically grown Ayurvedic herbs produced by a leader in India's ancient Ayurvedic herbal medicines, were introduced January 25th and 26th at the Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas, Freedom Leaf's hometown.

TPE is the largest B2B trade show featuring the full-spectrum of tobacco, vapor, alternative, and general merchandise products on the market. The hempOLOGY™ vapor products received an enthusiastic response from distributors who service tens of thousands of smoke shops and convenience stores across the nation and abroad.

The hempOLOGY™ vapor products and the hempOLOGY™ hemp CBD skin care products will also be introduced this week at the CHAMPS cannabis trade show this week in Las Vegas, February 7 thru 9th. CHAMPS Trade Shows have been a staple in the Counter Culture Industry for eighteen years because of the amazing buyers and vendors who continue to attend show after show. Visit us at the hempOLOGY™ and Freedom Leaf Magazine booth #1082

The global skin care industry is currently estimated at $121 billion and the market demand for CBD products is growing at a viral rate, while Freedom Leaf is pioneering a new segment in the booming vaporization market segment.

Freedom Leaf CEO Cliff Perry stated, "Freedom Leaf has partnered with the one of leading manufacturers of skin care products in the U.S. as well as a leader in herbal medicines, so we will not be burdened with the capital and managerial complexities inherent operating a manufacturing facility. This leaves Charles Mui, our V.P. of Sales and Marketing and leader of the FLI Agency, Freedom Leaf's full service branding, creative, marketing, and talent agency, to solely focus on organizing our new marketing strategy for these new product lines.

Charles has specialized in creating and marketing beauty, wellness and longevity products over the past decade. He has been directly responsible for taking a number of new product lines to a million dollar a month sales in their first year of launch. We are quite confident that Charles will do the same for Freedom Leaf's new hempOLOGY™ product line.

The FLI Agency, a division of Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF) is also accepting clients for the creation and launch of private label products. With full service production capabilities FLI Agency will be able to craft unique brands and affiliate marketing and direct sales programs to service the rapidly growing nutritional supplement and skin care industries. FLI Agency can handle every aspect of the production in addition to branding and marketing of the consumable products it will create for any forward thinking business.

Freedom Leaf calls itself "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" because the Freedom Leaf team has nearly 200 years collective experience in the marijuana legalization effort, which gives Freedom Leaf great credibility as a trusted source in the global Marijuana/Hemp sector.

High Quality, Standardized, Natural Ingredients:

The hempOLOGY™ High CBD skin care and vapor products are made from all-natural ingredients that provide nutritive assistance to the body. All of the ingredients are considered safe and adhere to GMP standards in both the sourcing and manufacturing of all the ingredients.

All formulas include grown in America Hemp CBD

Provide Anti-oxidants at a cellular level

Contain Essential Vitamin and Minerals

Protection from the elements

Supports your own immune system

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTC PINK : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

