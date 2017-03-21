Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) Makes Sharp Inroads To Increase Revenue Through Exclusive Distribution Contracts And Newly Developed Proprietary Skin Care And Breathable Vapor Product lines

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF) recently announced in an 8-K an important contract with NuAxon BioScience, Inc. out of Indiana, USA to be the EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR for their large capacity super critical CO2 extraction units: a product line with Extractors from $210,000 to $3 million. Freedom Leaf has exclusive distribution rights worldwide excluding India and is actively building a rep network worldwide with qualified equipment sales applicants.

The contract was entered into on March 15th, 2017 and a $210,000 Extractor has already been sold and ready to ship. Freedom Leaf and NuAxon have since received over 20 inquiries worldwide for units including an interest in one of the largest 300 liter $3.0 million unit. Freedom Leaf will be placing strong emphasis on this product line.

Freedom Leaf CEO, Cliff Perry, stated, "The major difference between NuAxon equipment and other Extraction equipment is that all parts have been designed and manufactured specifically for use in the units rather than buying off the shelf parts, providing smoother and more efficient operation of the equipment with less maintenance. Some of the most important components of these large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extractors are proprietary to NuAxon."

Freedom Leaf has also entered into a Distribution Agreement with NuAxon's parent company Nisarga Biotech Group of India. Nisarga has a US Patent Pending on proprietary formulas for Ayurvedic medicine. Freedom Leaf, Inc. has the exclusive rights to use and sell these formulas combined with grown in America High CBDs to create a health enhancing line of skin care and breathable vapor products.

Freedom Leaf is now putting the final touches on an exclusive series of unique proprietary skin care products by eliciting Nisarga Group of India and NF Skin Care of Florida, a major formulator who has manufactured for many years for many of the well-known cosmetic companies. Consumer reaction to the new products during beta tests have been rewarding.

Freedom Leaf is about to launch a new marketing program with a these unique proprietary skin care products as well as the herbal vapor line under our new hempOLOGY™ Brand. hempOLOGY™ will only feature American grown and extracted legal hemp high CBD (Cannabidiol).

These products are being positioned to expand Freedom Leaf's revenue streams exponentially by monetizing its publishing and digital marketing platforms in two of the fastest growing areas of the booming cannabis/hemp industry.

These three new projects will be a boon for revenue growth making a huge difference in the 2017 and beyond.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTC PINK: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is the leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry. Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.