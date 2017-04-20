Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC PINK: FRLF) Today Announced Mr. Charles Grigsby Has Joined The Marijuana Legalization Company As Its New Chief Financial Officer

Freedom Leaf Executives Complete Trips to Vancouver, Spain, Israel, Germany, Netherlands to Outline Plans for Domestic and International Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF) today announced Mr. Charles Grigsby, CPA, ABV, CFF, CITP, CMAA, MAFF, CFE has signed a two year executive employment contract with Freedom Leaf, Inc. as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 19th, 2017. Grigsby joins Freedom Leaf from a successful 28 year career in Charles Grigsby & Co CPA's and Grigsby Forensics & Valuation where he performed business valuation-private equity valuations and reviews of valuation reports; fraud detection, risk assessment and predication, accounting services-compilation, review certified audits; internal control- SSAE No. 16; SOC 1 and 2 audits; as well as PCI and HIPPA audits. Grigsby brings with him an extensive background in corporate finance and compliance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, strategic planning and risk management along with an appreciation for Freedom Leaf's unique position identifying revenue sources and vetting deal flow in the emerging Medical & Recreational Marijuana and Industrial Hemp industries.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Charles Grigsby to Freedom Leaf where he will undoubtedly make an immediate impact as we begin to review, value and acquire other media and revenue producing companies for our incubator accelerator and publicly traded company," said Cliff Perry, President and CEO of Freedom Leaf, Inc. "I am particularly impressed with Mr. Grigsby's credentials and ability to lead a financial function in a complex, industry-leading business, while maintaining an unrelenting focus on compliance, serving and now advocating for our company's shareholders and investors."

Recently Freedom Leaf Co-founders, CEO Clifford J Perry and Board Chair Richard Cowan, attended expos and conferences in Vancouver, Spain, Israel and Berlin and were exploring strategic alliances, investment, incubation and acquisition opportunities in those countries and elsewhere in the world.

Following these meetings, Perry explained, "These trips confirmed our view that there are major opportunities for Freedom Leaf outside of North America, even as we are expanding our US activities. Over the next few months, we will be announcing a number of important additions to our executive level staff, possible acquisitions and additional strategic alliances and licensing opportunities at home and abroad."

Recently, Freedom Leaf has reported major increases in revenue from sales and licensing:

April 04, 2017 08:30 ET Freedom Leaf, Inc. Files 8-K Announcing Agreement To License Its Brand Of Publications, Products And Services In The State Of Florida For $250,000 Licensing Fee

Freedom Leaf, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FRLF) Makes Sharp Inroads To Increase Revenue Through Exclusive Distribution Contracts And Newly Developed Proprietary Skin Care And Breathable Vapor Product lines

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol ( OTC PINK : FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, The Good News in Marijuana Reform. The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, and web advertising, for the ever changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana or related products.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Freedom Leaf, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, changes in relationships with third parties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated June 30, 2016 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

