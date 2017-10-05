Freedom of the Village Procession Marks 140 Years of Federal Corrections in Stony Mountain

October 05, 2017 15:23 ET
STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Correctional Service of Canada
Today, the Rural Municipality of Rockwood officially granted the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) "Freedom of the Village of Stony Mountain", a rare privilege given to valued members of the community or groups with historic ties to the area. In this case, the honour represents Stony Mountain's appreciation of CSC's long-standing and dedicated service within the community.
In the spirit of tradition, Stony Mountain Institution Warden Robert Bonnefoy, and numerous CSC staff marched to the front of Stony Mountain Community Centre, where Warden Bonnefoy formally requested Freedom of the Village from Jim Campbell, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Rockwood. After a line inspection of staff, Reeve Campbell granted Freedom of the Village, and praised CSC and our local partners for their service to the Stony Mountain area.
Reeve Campbell also declared every June 1st as Correctional Service of Canada Appreciation Day, in recognition of CSC's 182nd anniversary of correctional operations.
During his remarks, Warden Bonnefoy thanked the Village of Stony Mountain and the R.M. of Rockwood for being supportive of the Correctional Service of Canada's public safety mandate, and thanked local residents for their dedication and commitment to the Service.
Quick Facts
Quotes
- Robert Bonnefoy, Warden Stony Mountain Institution, Correctional Service of Canada
- Jim Campbell, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Rockwood
Associated Links
Jeff CampbellRegional Communications ManagerRegional Headquarters - Prairies(306) 659-9216Jeff.campbell@csc-scc.gc.ca
See all RSS Newsfeeds