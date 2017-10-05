Freedom of the Village Procession Marks 140 Years of Federal Corrections in Stony Mountain

STONY MOUNTAIN, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Oct. 5, 2017) - Correctional Service of Canada

Today, the Rural Municipality of Rockwood officially granted the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) "Freedom of the Village of Stony Mountain", a rare privilege given to valued members of the community or groups with historic ties to the area. In this case, the honour represents Stony Mountain's appreciation of CSC's long-standing and dedicated service within the community.

In the spirit of tradition, Stony Mountain Institution Warden Robert Bonnefoy, and numerous CSC staff marched to the front of Stony Mountain Community Centre, where Warden Bonnefoy formally requested Freedom of the Village from Jim Campbell, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Rockwood. After a line inspection of staff, Reeve Campbell granted Freedom of the Village, and praised CSC and our local partners for their service to the Stony Mountain area.

Reeve Campbell also declared every June 1st as Correctional Service of Canada Appreciation Day, in recognition of CSC's 182nd anniversary of correctional operations.

During his remarks, Warden Bonnefoy thanked the Village of Stony Mountain and the R.M. of Rockwood for being supportive of the Correctional Service of Canada's public safety mandate, and thanked local residents for their dedication and commitment to the Service.

Quick Facts

Stony Mountain Institution, then known as Manitoba Penitentiary, first opened in 1877. The minimum, medium and maximum-security institution has a capacity of 859 male offenders.

Granting Freedom of the Village is one of the most esteemed honours that a municipality can bestow upon a group or individual. It is often an honour reserved for military units, allowing them the freedom to parade through the community.

The Correctional Service Canada, then known as the Canadian Penitentiary Service, came into existence on June 1, 1835.

Quotes

"We are extremely proud to accept the honor of being granted the Freedom of the Village of Stony Mountain. This honor underlines the support and trust given to us by our fellow citizens as we work together to assist offenders safely reintegrating back into the community. I offer my sincere thanks to the Rural Municipality and all our community partners for joining us to celebrate this historic parade as well as the 140th anniversary of Stony Mountain Institution and the 150th anniversary of Confederation."

- Robert Bonnefoy, Warden Stony Mountain Institution, Correctional Service of Canada

""Corrections Canada and the Rural Municipality of Rockwood have had a long standing history of working together for the betterment of the R. M. of Rockwood, the Village of Stony Mountain and the Stony Mountain Penitentiary. I look forward to that continued alliance for many years to come. In recognition of the important relationship and to honor their dedicated staff, I would invite all citizens to join us at the Freedom of the Village Ceremony."

- Jim Campbell, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of Rockwood

